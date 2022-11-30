Leeds Rhinos hand long-term contract to club stalwart as Rohan Smith continues to build for Super League 2023

LEEDS Rhinos forward Cameron Smith has committed his long term future to the club after signing a new contract that will keep him at Headingley until at least the end of the 2026 Super League season.

Smith, 24, came through the academy ranks at the Rhinos, making his debut in 2016, and was a key player for Rohan Smith’s side last season as they reached the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Smith, who is adept in the forward pack as well as in the halves, has already made 101 appearances for the club and has been rewarded with not only a long-term deal but also the number 13 shirt.

Commenting on his new deal, Smith said, “Leeds is my club, I never wanted to play anywhere else so I am delighted to commit my long term future to the club. The number 13 shirt has so much history and heritage here at Leeds and to see my name above that number on the shirt is incredibly special to me and my family. I am still only 24 but I am excited about working with Rohan Smith and our coaching staff to continue to improve and hopefully as a group of players we can achieve our goals together.”

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith added, “I am pleased for Cameron that he has committed his long term future to the club. He is a product of our academy and development structure and it is important for our young players to see others who have followed the same pathway and achieved recognition in the first team.”