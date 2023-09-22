Rohan Smith hints at “three or four more” Leeds Rhinos signings as he gives Nene MacDonald latest

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has hinted at “three or four more” signings heading through the doors at Headingley ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

The Rhinos have signed Mickael Goudemand (Catalans Dragons), Matt Frawley (Canberra Raiders) and Lachie Miller (Newcastle Knights) for 2024, but they have been linked with a number of names as Smith looks to rebuild after a disappointing 2023 for the West Yorkshire club.

Now Smith has revealed that more names will be joining the Leeds outfit for next season and beyond.

“We have three or four more spots to fill and they are bubbling away,” Smith revealed.

“There could be some announcements soon on those ones but things can happen at any point. Conversations can be made if and when they are needed.”

In terms of whether Papua New Guinea international Nene MacDonald will return to Headingley, Smith is hopeful for a conclusion in the near future with the centre being named in the PNG squad to face the Australian PM’s XIII.

“That one is ongoing, there hasn’t been an update. I have checked in a few times and it is a work in progress. A resolution is getting closer.”

