Castleford Tigers boss Danny Ward on potential signing of Leeds Rhinos man

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny Ward has given the latest on the potential signing of a Leeds Rhinos star ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

That star is former Batley Bulldogs fullback Luke Hooley who has been at Headingley for just one season, but who has found chances limited being behind Richie Myler.

And Hooley will be behind Myler and new signing Lachie Miller in 2024 which has prompted claims that he could be heading for Castleford.

Ward, however, admitted that he doesn’t know about any potential signing of Hooley.

“I don’t know too much about that, or just reading what’s on the papers and things like that. It was not part of my task wasn’t coming and recruit players for next year,” Ward said.

“My task was to come in for six games and try and stay in Super League. So that’s all I’ve been kind of focusing on.

“There’s been conversations around, but I’m not really involved in the recruitment and retention for next year at the minute.

“We’ve been at Batley, so I’ve come across him plenty of times with London. He’s a good young player, a strong young player. I wasn’t surprised when Leeds signed him on with the potential he’s got.”

