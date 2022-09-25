Rohan Smith proud of ‘memorable’ Leeds Rhinos journey to Grand Final

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith reflected with pride on his journey with the team after the heartbreak of Grand Final defeat.

Following a remarkable resurgence to qualify for the play-offs and then reach Old Trafford, Leeds were comfortably beaten by St Helens in a 24-12 defeat on Saturday night.

“We got a lot of effort, we played all the way to the end,” said Smith.

“It didn’t all go our way but I’m really proud of the journey and the effort we put into tonight’s performance.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the staff and the players for the way we’ve pulled together and done some great things; we’ve won a lot of games with memorable performances that people will remember for a long time.

“The effort, connection, trust, the way people have stuck together, galvanised, played for each other and played decent footy is really commendable.

“But you’re here to win it. We were clearly the second best team tonight.”

The full Grand Final report, stats, reaction and analysis will be available in Monday’s League Express.