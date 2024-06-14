Rohan Smith reacts to speculation surrounding Leeds Rhinos forward’s future as head coach confirms offer

ROHAN SMITH has confirmed that an offer has been made to keep Rhyse Martin at Leeds Rhinos for 2025 and beyond.

Rugby League Live revealed earlier this week that Martin is being chased by the Leigh Leopards, who are prepared to offer a substantial deal to bring the Papua New Guinea international to the club.

Now Smith has revealed that he wants Martin to remain at Headingley.

“We would like Rhyse to stay and he has been made an offer,” Smith said.

“That is something that, along with a few others, Ian (new sporting director, Ian Blease) will get his head around when he is in the building from Monday.

“We will discuss that and take the course of action when it comes, but we want him to stay.”

Since joining the Rhinos midway through the 2019 Super League season, Martin has become a cult hero on the terraces at Headingley, registering 31 tries and 387 goals in over 100 appearances for the club.

