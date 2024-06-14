Super League club ruled out of race for Wests Tigers centre Brent Naden

SUPER LEAGUE club Catalans Dragons have been ruled out of the race for Wests Tigers centre Brent Naden.

Naden, who has been offered to northern hemisphere sides by new Wests chief executive Shane Richardson, but Catalans are not in the running despite being linked with a move to the French side.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has claimed that the publication contacted Catalans for comment, to which a club source replied: “The English press have also nominated Catalans as a potential landing spot for Naden. Naden, who too is free to move on at the end of the season despite being contracted to the Tigers, won’t be joining the French-based club.

“A Catalans contact said the club had no interest in pursuing the outside back.”

Meanwhile, Hull KR have also been linked with a move for Naden.

The 28-year-old came through the ranks at Penrith Panthers, captaining the under-20s side to a Premiership and being named on the interchange bench in the National Youth Competition Team of the Year in 2015.

Naden made his NRL debut in 2019, going on to register 24 tries in 37 appearances for the Mountain Men before making the move to Canterbury Bulldogs in 2022.

However, the centre made just eight appearances before moving to the Tigers, but he has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Concord club following the ascension of Benji Marshall to the head coaching position.

