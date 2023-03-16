Rohan Smith reveals Kruise Leeming has requested a release from his Leeds Rhinos contract

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has revealed that Kruise Leeming has requested a release from his contract at the club.

The hooker wasn’t in Leeds’ side to go up against Castleford Tigers tonight and now Smith had this to say in his post-match conference: “He requested a release and he has been given the opportunity to seek that.

“You would have to ask Kruise if it came out the blue.”

Smith also didn’t know whether or not the issue was discussed in the squad as a whole.

“I’m not too sure when people were made aware of that situation but it hasn’t been discussed as a group.”