Kruise Leeming linked with new club immediately following Leeds Rhinos release request

KRUISE LEEMING is being linked with a new club immediately following his desire to be released from his Leeds Rhinos contract.

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith said that the news took him by surprise, detailing: “He requested a release and he has been given the opportunity to seek that,” Smith said.

“You would have to ask Kruise if it came out the blue.

“I’m not exactly sure of the timing, I found out earlier this week.”

On Sky Sports last night, with the cameras live at The Jungle to watch Castleford Tigers inflict a 14-8 defeat on the Rhinos, host Brian Carney explained that the NRL could be Leeming’s next destination.

The North Queensland Cowboys are said to be sniffing round the Eswatini-born hooker who has become one of Super League’s most in-form hookers since joining Leeds back in 2020.

That year, Leeming helped the Rhinos lift the Challenge Cup in front of an empty Wembley Stadium, but he has since found opportunities limited under new head coach Smith.