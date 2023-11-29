Round Three Super League clash between Hull KR and Salford Red Devils has kick-off time moved

THE Round Three Super League clash between Hull KR and Salford Red Devils has had its kick-off time moved just a week after the fixture list was announced.

The clash, originally scheduled for Saturday 2 March at 3pm at the Salford Stadium, will now take place at 5.30pm on the same day.

KR will travel to local rivals Hull FC in Round One before Leeds Rhinos make the trip to Craven Park in Round Two.

Our Super League Round 3️⃣ fixture away at @SalfordDevils has been changed to a 5:30pm kick-off ⏰👹#UpTheRobins 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/aMGenKCrRO — Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) November 28, 2023

