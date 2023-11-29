Ex-Featherstone Rovers man Joey Leilua finds new club

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS centre Joey Leilua has found a new club following his exit from the Championship side.

Leilua, 31, was one of 17 players to exit Rovers at the end of the 2023 Championship season after the West Yorkshire club failed to earn promotion to Super League.

League Express revealed earlier this morning that the former NRL star was on the hunt for a new club, but he has now signed for the Dapto Canaries who play their rugby league in Illawarra.

As an aside from that, the former Canberra Raiders will be throwing his hat into the boxing ring on Saturday 9 December at Ravesby Workers Club, New South Wales.

It will be Leilua’s second professional boxing fight after he fought with former NRL player Chris Heighington back in December 2021 – and won.

But, Leilua’s return to Australia is for good with the 31-year-old looking for a new club Down Under, League Express understands.

The blockbusting centre has almost 250 NRL games under his belt after beginning his career with Sydney Roosters before having spells with Newcastle Knights, Canberra and Wests Tigers.

Leilua has also been capped 15 times by Samoa.

