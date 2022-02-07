Rovers too good for Leigh in wet conditions

Featherstone Rovers were too strong for Leigh Centurions tonight in atrocious conditions at the Millennium Stadium, with Rovers handling the conditions more effectively than their promotion rivals in a 28-6 victory.

Joey Leilua was making his Featherstone debut and he had an immediate impact on the game when he bumped off three defenders before delivering a superb flicked pass to his winger Luke Briscoe, who also did well to touch down in the face of three defenders.

But unfortunately Leilua departed the field soon afterwards with a hamstring strain, but that didn’t stop Rovers, who scored two more tries from Morgan Smith and Craig Hall to lead 16-0 after only 27 minutes. And things looked even better for them because just before their third try Leigh had two players sinbinned for separate incidents, with Jamie McDonnell and Ben Reynolds being shown yellow cards by referee Robert Hicks.

But, with only eleven men on the field, Leigh didn’t let Rovers in again before the break and they gradually tried to come back into the game but couldn’t break down a stern Rovers defence.

And Featherstone went further in front when John Davies touched down on 63 minutes to put his side 22 points ahead.

Leigh didn’t throw in the towel, however, and five minutes later their best player on the night, Nene McDonald, touched down while bumping off three defenders.

But it was Featherstone who had the final word, when promising young fullback Brandon Pickersgill touched down to complete a fine game personally and a satisfying victory for his side.

Rovers: 1 Brandon Pickersgill, 2 Luke Briscoe, 3 Joey Leilua, 17 Ben Hellewell, 4 Craig Hall, 20 Morgan Smith, 7 Dane Chisholm, 21 Luke Cooper, 14 Matty Wildie, 10 James Lockwood, 16 Junior Moors, 18 Josh Hardcastle, 13 Jack Bussey; Subs (all used): 9 Connor Jones, 15 John Davies, 19 Callum Field, 26 Adam Cuthbertson

Tries: Briscoe (11), Smith (22), Hall (27), Davies (63), Pickersgill (80)

Goals: Hall 4/5

Centurions: 1 Caleb Aekins, 20 Kieran Dixon, 3 Keanan Brand, 4 Nene Macdonald, 5 Tom Nisbet, 6 Ben Reynolds, 7 Joe Mellor, 14 Chris Green, 9 Aaron Smith, 13 Tom Amone, 11 Joe Wardle, 12 Sam Stone, 18 John Asiata; Subs (all used): 10 Mark Ioane, 15 Ata Hingano, 17 Jacob Jones, 22 Jamie McDonnell.

Tries: McDonald (68)

Goals: Reynolds 1/1

Penalties: 6-6

Half-time: 16-0

GLDO: 1-0

Referee: Robert Hicks