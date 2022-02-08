Leeds Rhinos’ Blake Austin ruled out of Warrington Wolves clash

Leeds Rhinos signing Blake Austin has been hit with a one-match suspension on the eve of the new Super League season, ruling him out of their opening clash with Warrington Wolves.

The halfback was set to make his competitive club debut against the side he departed at the end of last season in Saturday’s clash at Headingley.

But Austin has been handed a one-match suspension by the match review panel for Grade B dangerous contact, following a late tackle in the first half of the Rhinos’ friendly with Hull FC the weekend before last, for which he was sent to the sin bin.

The 31-year-old will now have to wait until the following Friday’s tie at Wigan Warriors to make his Leeds bow.

A consolation for Leeds was that Austin’s partner in the halves, Aidan Sezer, has avoided a ban of his own, with no further action to be taken following his yellow card for dissent in the same game.