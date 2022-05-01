Paul Rowley lifted by latest Salford Red Devils display despite another defeat

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley hopes to have more selection options when his side emerges from its blank weekend seeking home comfort against Leeds and Castleford.

The third-bottom Red Devils host the Yorkshire duo on Sunday, May 15 and Friday 20 respectively.

Rowley’s side, missing a string of players, was leapfrogged by Leeds as they suffered a fifth straight Super League defeat and sixth in all competitions, 14-10 at St Helens on Friday.

But he has taken consolation from the performances against both the leaders and second-placed Wigan, where his side also fought hard before losing 30-24.

Saints coach Kristian Woolf conceded: “Salford turned up and chanced their hand. We had to be pretty desperate at times.”

And Rowley said: “It was very much like the Wigan game. We played tough and dominated territory. We had a real dig and were resilient.

“At no point were we hanging on. It was a tight contest and unfortunately for us, Saints came out on top, but we deserved something.

“We had a few harsh calls against us, which you expect away from home.”

As well as long-term absentees James Greenwood, Dan Sarginson and Shane Wright, Salford were missing backs Ryan Brierley, Joe Burgess and Marc Sneyd, versatile Harvey Livett and forwards Tim Lafai and Elijah Taylor against Saints.

“It has been a tough schedule for us,” added Rowley.

“We have a lot of respect for Saints and would like to have pitted our wits against them with a full team.

“But it wasn’t to be after the tough Easter period (Salford were defeated 32-18 at Warrington and 36-10 at home to Catalans before their Wigan trip).

“With so many players missing, all I can do is pay tribute to the character of my team.”

