Rowley takes on charity ambassadorial role

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley has become the newest ambassador for the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity.

This Sunday, 10th September, Salford play Warrington Wolves in a clash that sees both teams vying for a place in the playoffs.

However, the club is using the game to spotlight an important social issue – joining with the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity in the united fight against homelessness.

Speaking during the announcement of his new role, Rowley said, “Homelessness has no place in our great city region, and that’s why I’m proud to become an Ambassador for the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity.

“I’ve been inspired by what the charity has achieved since they launched, delivering incredible fundraising events and championing great initiatives to support people rough sleeping, experiencing homelessness, or worried about losing their home.

“No-one should be without a safe, secure place to call home. Everyone should have that dignity and that comfort.

“I know everyone at the club and our supporters will be ready to get behind this important cause. You can start by signing up to Greater Manchester’s biggest ever sponsored walk, Circle Home.

“Salford Red Devils are champion partners of this great event, and you can find a walk near you wherever you are in Greater Manchester, including right here in Salford.

“Together, we can end homelessness.”