Rhinos extend Fusitu’a and Bentley contracts

Leeds Rhinos have revealed that James Bentley and David Fusitu’a have both signed contract extensions at the club.

Leeds-born Bentley (above) joined the Rhinos from St Helens last season. He has made 39 appearances so far for Leeds. The former Bradford player has agreed a new two-year contract that will keep him at Headingley until at least the end of the 2025 Super League season.

Bentley, 25, is looking forward to continuing his progress at the club.

“It was a dream to sign for the club that I grew up supporting and I am happy to commit to another two years at Headingley,” he said.

“I am looking forward to helping the club to compete for silverware and taking the Rhinos back to the top of the game.”

Tongan international Fusitu’a (above) joined the Rhinos in 2022 from New Zealand Warriors. He has scored 12 tries in 28 games, including in the recent wins over Warrington and Hull FC. He has agreed a one-year contract extension.

Fusitu’a, who has now made 147 career appearances, says he is excited about the future at the Rhinos. The 28-year-old added, “Headingley is our home now, we have loved our time here over the last two years and I am pleased to have agreed a new deal for next season. This is an exciting time for the club with young players coming through and players like Matt Frawley and Lachie Miller arriving to help our attack next season. It has been tough over the last two years with my injuries, but the club has been so supportive, both from the medical side but also for my family and me off the pitch too. The club and the fans have shown a lot of faith in me and I aim to repay that over the next twelve months.”

Commenting on the new deals, Rhinos coach Rohan Smith said, “We are pleased to have agreed new deals with David and James. David has come through a tough period of his career with injuries but he has shown in recent weeks that he remains a clinical finisher when he has the opportunity. He had offers to move elsewhere, but it is a mark of his determination to succeed with the Rhinos that he wanted to stay and reproduce his best form with the club. A one year contract works well for both parties and I know David is looking forward to building on his work this season.

“James has had to be patient to come to an agreement but he has been totally professional throughout the process. Having worked with him since he was a young man at Bradford, I know he will be a key player in our pack for the next two seasons and I am glad we have been able to come to a deal that keeps him at Headingley.”