Rugby league agent believes Hull KR could make the Super League ‘top two’ in 2023

RUGBY LEAGUE agent Craig Harrison has nailed his colours to the mast in predicting that Hull KR could make the top two of Super League.

Harrison, of Show Me The Money UK, is one of the world’s leading rugby league agents and he believes that under Willie Peters, Rovers are heading for the top.

“I think Hull KR are 10-12 points better than last year. I think they’ll be top four if they believe and get some consistency – they could even make the top two,” Harrison said on the Show Me The Money Rugby League TV podcast.

In terms of signings, the Robins have brought in Grand Finalist Tom Opacic from Parramatta Eels, Rhys Kennedy from the Brisbane Broncos, Sauaso Sue from the Newcastle Knights as well as the likes of James Batchelor and Yusuf Aydin from Wakefield Trinity.

Harrison believes that the young players at the club can also fight for a place in 2023.

“Looking at KR, you’ve got seven players who have been brought into the club, six have been brought in to play now,” Harrison continued.

“They’ve only lost four proper first-teamers, and two of those weren’t playing regularly for Rovers.

“Some good players will be pi**ed off and they have some young lads pushing, like Connor Barley and Darnell Byas-Tash, and even Will Tate, who will believe he has a chance to play regularly in 2023.”

It remains to be seen if KR can reach the heights of second next season, but there is a great deal of anticipation surrounding Craven Park at present.