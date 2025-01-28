Rugby league agent believes Super League club will have a “very tricky 12 months”

LEADING rugby league agent, Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money UK, believes that Huddersfield Giants will have a “very tricky 12 months” in Super League in 2025.

The Giants were ranked 11th under IMG’s grading system with a score of 14.48 but lost out on points to do with utilisation of facilities, performance and fandom.

Moving forward, owner Ken Davy has outlined his desire to build a new stadium just for the Giants as a way of building a bigger fanbase as well as accruing more stadium points.

However, former head coach Ian Watson was axed midway through the 2024 Super League season, with Watson’s assistant Luke Robinson being given the reins on a permanent basis for 2025 and beyond.

For Harrison, though, he believes that Huddersfield’s recruitment will see them languishing around the bottom of the table.

“The sooner they get out of that stadium the better, but they’ve got a very tricky 12 months,” Harrison said on The Full Eighty Minutes podcast.

“Out of respect for that club, I won’t say what I think will happen this year but it will be a tricky 12 months on the field.

“Luke Robinson and Andy Kelly have got Huddersfield breathing out of them. There are people in the staff who love the club and that’s massive for me.

“I’m in recruitment and that’s my expertise, but looking at their squad I’ve got them right there with Castleford, Hull FC and Salford if they lose their players.

“I see Huddersfield right in that mix and if they finish bottom it won’t matter, it will be ‘see you next year in the Championship’ but I hope not.”

That being said, Harrison did have some kind words for the Huddersfield club.

“They’ve done that much work over the years and have been a brilliant advocate of the game. The integrity of that club is the best, there have been no scandals come out of there.”