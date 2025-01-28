Wakefield Trinity cancel pre-season friendly to ‘protect their players’

WAKEFIELD TRINITY and Doncaster have agreed to cancel their friendly scheduled for Sunday 2nd February, with Wakefield citing the need to ‘protect their players’ following a tough friendly against Castleford Tigers.

Daryl Powell’s men ran out 32-8 winners at the DIY Kitchens Stadium last Friday night, with Liam Hood and Max Jowitt appearing to take knocks.

Though Powell explained that Hood had rolled his ankle and Jowitt had cramp, Trinity have now made the decision to cancel their fixture against Doncaster on Sunday.

Wakefield CEO, Craig Barrass said: “We would like to thank Carl Hall (Doncaster chief executive) and his team at Doncaster for their cooperation on this matter. After a tough fixture on Friday against Castleford and looking ahead over the next few weeks, we felt prioritising protecting our players was key.

“Both ourselves and Doncaster have mutually agreed to cancel the friendly and we are now looking ahead to our Round Three clash with Goole Vikings.”