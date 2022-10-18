Rugby league agent hails Wakefield Trinity’s new signing and makes bold prediction 

WITH the off-season for most players not involved in the World Cup well underway, clubs are putting their sides together for the 2023 season.

For one particular Super League side, 2023 will be a chance to start afresh following a seesaw year in 2022.

That side is Wakefield Trinity who, for large parts of last season, were disappointing until a superb run towards the back end of the year staved off relegation.

At one point during the season, the West Yorkshire side were bottom of the Super League table with Willie Poching saying his goodbyes last month.

However, there is much optimism under new head coach Mark Applegarth and new assistant coach James Ford with one of their signings backed to impress in his new side.

That man is Morgan Smith who left Featherstone Rovers to jump back into Super League with Wakefield after a number of years out of the top flight.

For Smith’s agent, Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money UK, it is a perfect recruit for Trinity going forward.

“Wakefield for me, for the value of money Morgan has gone for and the amount of games he will play they have got a fantastic signing, a fantastic kid with a great attitude and is as tough as anything,” Harrison said on The Full Eighty Minutes podcast.

“He could go on to become a top six halfback in the country, that’s a big statement considering he is a third choice halfback at Wakefield, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he got in the England Knights side at the end of next year.

“Wakefield fans will come to love him and you’ll see a proper player. Sometimes you don’t have to dip into expensive players, sometimes those players are stood in front of you so hopefully he gets a chance.”