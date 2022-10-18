World Cup commentator Andrew Voss hails Super League club for ‘one of the greatest grounds in the world’ 

IT’S always fascinating to read the opinion of pundits and fans when it comes to stadia around the world.

In Super League, there continues to be a great debate about which stadium provides both the best facilities and the best atmosphere at the same time.

Well, for legendary NRL commentator and World Cup guru, Andrew Voss, he is particularly excited about one venue in Super League.

That venue is the home of Leeds Rhinos – Headingley.

Voss, after arriving in the UK, has already been busy sampling the best of what the north of England has to offer in terms of the welcoming and its food.

But it is Headingley which Voss has been most impressed with, tweeting: “I’ve died and gone to heaven for the second time today. A privilege to be at one of the greatest grounds in the world. Headingley I love you.”

I've died and gone to heaven for the second time today. A privilege to be at one of the greatest grounds in the world. Headingley I love you. @RLWC2021 @FOXNRL @BBCSport @VossyBrandySEN pic.twitter.com/9FuZGgo8p7 — Andrew Voss (@AndrewVossy) October 15, 2022

It’s fair to say that the Rugby League World Cup has lived up to expectations so far since the opening game between England and Samoa on Saturday.

That fixture saw England run out surprising 60-6 winners, with Australia putting Fiji to the sword in similar fashion later on that day.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Italy secured a shock win over Scotland whilst Ireland thumped World Cup debutants Jamaica at Headingley.

The final game on Sunday night saw New Zealand take on Lebanon at the home of the Warrington Wolves – the Halliwell Jones Stadium – and the Kiwis were made to work hard for their 34-12 win following a spirited display from the Cedars.

England will next be in action on Saturday evening as they take on France with Shaun Wane hoping for more of the same action that demolished Samoa at St James’ Park.