Rugby league agent on the harsh reality facing Daryl Powell at the Warrington Wolves if Super League start isn’t good enough

IF there was one Super League side that underperformed during the 2022 season then it is the Warrington Wolves.

Tipped by many to not only reach the play-offs, but to win the whole competition, Warrington floundered, finishing second bottom with only the relegated Toulouse Olympique behind them.

It was Daryl Powell’s first season in charge at the Cheshire club having left the Castleford Tigers after almost nine seasons in charge.

But, despite a cohort of new signings, Powell failed to inspire something great.

Since then, Warrington have been one of the most active in the transfer market with a whole host of new names coming through the doors including Josh McGuire, Josh Drinkwater, Paul Vaughan and Sam Kasiano to name just four.

And for rugby league agent Craig Harrison, of Show Me The Money UK, he doesn’t have long to get results.

“He’s under massive pressure. I think he knows this is it. He thinks the group he’s got is mentally where he wants it,” Harrison said on the Show Me The Money Rugby League TV podcast.

“I think Daryl has got a lot of older heads round him and he’s comfortable with it. They are men with kids in their life, they sometimes struggle with the younger, softer version.

“The new school is very hard, but I think if Daryl is not in the top four through this year, by mid June it is all over. I think he has to be in the top four then.”

Warrington’s aim will be to win a trophy in 2023 after a number of barren years, but that Super League Grand Final title still eludes the Wolves despite getting to Old Trafford on four occasions.

It will be up to Powell to finally rid that Manchester hoodoo.