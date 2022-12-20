Four clubs interested in Brisbane Broncos’ NRL star Herbie Farnworth as ‘big-money move’ potentially looms

FOUR clubs are monitoring Brisbane Broncos and NRL star Herbie Farnworth with his future said to be ‘up in the air.’

Those four clubs are all in the NRL, with Farnworth determined to play fullback and his contract ending at the culmination of the 2023 NRL season.

That has left him effectively a free agent and able to negotiate with clubs for 2024 and beyond – which has left a number of rivals circling.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Farnworth’s future is still up in the air with rival clubs circling. Those clubs are said to be the Dolphins, Sydney Roosters, Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights.

That being said, with Farnworth wanting to play fullback and the Roosters already possessing James Tedesco, Joseph Suaalii and Joey Manu, the chances of that being a possibility at the Chooks is very slim.

And, with Reece Walsh set to vie for a number one spot at Brisbane alongside Selwyn Cobbo, Farnworth’s options – if he desires to play fullback – appear to be the Dolphins, Tigers and Knights.

Daine Laurie endured a difficult year in his first season in Tigers colours in 2022 and has been linked with a move away whilst the Dolphins are desperate for a marquee signing ahead of Wayne Bennett’s first year with the expansion club.

With Newcastle also looking to tempt superstar Kalyn Ponga into the halves to partner Jackson Hastings following the departures of Tex Hoy and Jake Clifford, that has left a spot open at number one at the Hunter club.

The Knights have been linked with Cronulla Sharks playmaker Lachlan Miller, but a deal has yet to have been agreed.

Meanwhile, it’s the Dolphins that Fox Sports believe could lure Farnworth with “a big-money move” if he fails to become Brisbane’s number one.