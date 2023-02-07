Rugby league agent reveals Super League rival tried to sign Warrington Wolves’ stalwart Ben Currie

THERE are times in the past when players get linked with certain moves and you always think how they would have suited a different, particular club.

For Warrington Wolves stalwart Ben Currie, he has always stayed loyal to the Cheshire club and recently celebrated his testimonial game against the Leigh Leopards at the weekend.

Warrington won 22-10 and Currie even went over a try and for his agent, Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money UK, it was a massive moment for the 28-year-old who has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the club.

“He was always there for me, I got emotional with his mum and dad at Warrington. What a journey, what a player,” Harrison said on the Show Me The Money Rugby League TV Podcast.

“I cherish Ben Currie, the only thing I would pull him on is he was probably one of the top three 16-year-olds I’ve ever seen and one of the top two 18-year-olds I’ve ever seen. We were talking John Bateman and him.

“After the England test match against Australia he was the best player there. He got loads of offers from Australia offer, but he stayed loyal to Warrington.”

Harrison went on to reveal that Super League rivals Leeds Rhinos came in for Currie when he last signed a new contract with Warrington back in 2020 – as well as other clubs – but that the back-rower perhaps needs to win a Grand Final with the Wolves given his ability.

“The last time (he was out of contract) he was in talks with Leeds and with quite a few other clubs, there were a lot of clubs in for Ben,” Harrison continued.

“Karl Fitzpatrick (Warrington’s CEO) knew this; there was no hiding place for Karl, we were transparent, but Ben has always stayed loyal to Warrington. It meant a lot to him.

“Ben at Warrington felt that emotion and love on Saturday (in his testimonial game against the Leigh Leopards) and thought ‘wow,’ he’s in the last year in his deal, so it’s a big year for him.

“Do I think Ben needs to win something given the talent? Yes, I think he needs to win the Grand Final, it’s the minimum expectation for someone of that ability.

“He had a lot going off in the World Cup year, he had a baby, Warrington weren’t hitting their straps, they had shocking year and he didn’t get in the squad, but we saw the ability of Ben on Saturday.”