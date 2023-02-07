Ex-Wakefield Trinity man the latest to make the move to the southern hemisphere following Super League exit

Former Wakefield Trinity player Jack Croft has found a new club – at the other side of the world as he heads Down Under for the 2023 season.

Croft played 16 games for the West Yorkshire Super League club, before leaving at the end of the 2022 season, but will now ply his trade for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls

The Seagulls posted this statement: “The Seagulls are excited to welcome Jack to the Bayside, as his addition will bolster the quality of our outside backs.

“A speedy centre or winger, Jack progressed through the Wakefield academy system to wake his debut for the club in 2019 at just 19 years old.

“Now 22, Croft has set his sights on a new challenge in a different environment with the hopes of progressing to an NRL system.”

Croft joins former St Helens man Josh Simm at Wynnum Manly and just the latest to move from the UK to the southern hemisphere.