Rugby League breaks new ground with first wins at prestigious awards

RUGBY LEAGUE has been recognised for the first time in the 73-year history of the Sports Journalists Association’s British Sports Awards, with not one but two winners.

England’s wheelchair team received the Bill McGowan Trophy for outstanding achievement in para-sport after their World Cup win on home soil.

And Kevin Sinfield was given the JL Manning Award for outstanding contribution off the field of play, following his latest fundraising challenge for motor neurone disease, which saw him run seven ultra-marathons in seven days.

England Wheelchair head coach Tom Coyd accepted the trophy on behalf of his team, alongside player Lewis King, at the awards in London.

“We’re thrilled an honoured to win our award, but to do so on the same stage as Kevin Sinfield makes it even more special – especially given Kevin’s role in establishing the Wheelchair game as part of the England Performance Unit,” said Coyd.

“We talked before the World Cup about the chance to show Wheelchair Rugby League to a wider audience. This is a perfect example of that, as it’s taking Rugby League to places we’ve never been before.”

England player James Simpson was also nominated for an award, the Sky/Kick It Out Award for equality and inclusion, which was won by swimmer Alice Dearing.

Sinfield’s award was accepted on behalf of the Leeds Rhinos legend, who is now working in rugby union as a coach at Leicester Tigers, by journalist Paul Hayward, who worked with Sinfield on an autobiography to be published next year.

