Rugby league chief executive speaks out against potential amalgamation of Championship and League One tiers

IT’S all in a bit of transition now is rugby league.

With IMG on board, all 35 professional clubs will be ranked as we head into the 2025 season, but, until then, there are a number of other pertinent issues that need resolving.

One of those issues remains the League One and Championship structures going forward. With just nine third tier clubs left in the competition following the exits of West Wales Raiders and London Skolars, it is unlikely that the League One competition will look the same in 2024.

For Midlands Hurricanes chief executive, Greg Wood, he is waiting until next Wednesday at an RL Council meeting to see what potential proposals are mooted.

“I have had a sit down with (RFL chief executive) Tony Sutton and Tony asked me my opinion on what I thought were valid options for League One and he listened,” Wood told League Express.

“We had a council meeting on Wednesday where we were in deeper discussions but I think it will very much be what are our options and then the RFL will evaluate those options.”

There has been talk in recent days about the potential merging of the Championship and League One with Super League potentially growing to 14 teams, but Wood has explained why this would throw up its own problems.

“I think with all the options there will be pros and cons, but with the amalgamation of the two, you would look and go ‘are the lowest teams in League One strong enough to go and play the top teams in the Championship?’

“I think you would have to say no, it would be a really big ask and so there is that risk there.

“I think League One is a strong competition, this year we beat Oldham and Doncaster away and we should have beaten Dewsbury at home – we were winning with two minutes to go – whilst Cornwall had some strong wins.

“Anyone can beat anybody but I think it would be a big, big ask for teams to go and play pretty much professional outfits when lads have been at work all week and then playing on the weekend. It would be a big ask physically.”

It is certainly going to be an interesting time, but in which direction will rugby league go?

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.