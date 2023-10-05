St George Illawarra Dragons prop makes Super League move

WITH recruitment and retention already underway for the 2024 Super League season, Warrington Wolves have bolstered their already-large pack with the capture of 27-year-old St George Illawarra Dragons forward Zane Musgrove.

The 27-year-old is a big unit standing at 6ft 4in and weighing 17st 4lbs and bolsters our front-row for 2024 onwards.

The New Zealand-born prop has made 78 NRL career appearances across spells with St George Illawarra Dragons, Wests Tigers and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

He played alongside our new Head Coach Sam Burgess whilst at the Rabbitohs in 2016-17.

Speaking on the move, Zane Musgrove said: “I’ve heard all positive things about the club and I’m really looking forward to getting over to the UK.

“I’ll be linking up with Sam [Burgess] again and that’s going to be exciting as I think he’ll get the best out of me.

“I’ve been watching and following the games and I’ve been learning more and more about the Wire and the town.

“There’s quality players throughout the team and I believe rubbing shoulders with them will bring the best version out of me next year.

“I’m ready for the challenge. I’m only 27 and I reckon my best footy is still in front of me. I’m looking to come over, stamp my authority and be successful for Warrington under Sam.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach for 2024 Sam Burgess said: “I’m really looking forward to bringing Zane to Warrington.

“Having played and worked with him previously at Souths I know what he will bring.

“He is a committed athlete and will add to the Wire in 2024.”

Warrington Wolves Director of Rugby, Gary Chambers, added: “Zane brings a host of NRL experience. He’s a big, athletic body which will complement our current forward pack moving forward.”

