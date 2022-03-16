Rugby League coaching course completed in Norway

In temperatures of minus four degrees, a level 1 coaching course has been successfully completed at the Olavs Gaard Hotel in Skjetten, just outside of Oslo.

Eight participants took part from five clubs – Oslo Capitals, Lillestrøm Lions, Trondheim Rugby Klubb, Haugesund Sea Eagles and Aalesund Rugby Klubb – the course run by local coach educators Dave Hunter and Liam Stead.

Hunter commented: “The course was a real success. All the participating coaches showed a willingness to learn and, despite the cold weather, their practical sessions were well thought out and executed with enthusiasm.”