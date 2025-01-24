Rugby League Commercial chairman to step down for family reasons

RL Commercial Chair Frank Slevin has informed the RLC Board that he will not be seeking reappointment at the end his three-year term in July.

Slevin, the first chair of RL Commercial, appointed in 2022, is stepping down for family reasons. He will remain in post fulfilling duties as normal until his departure in the summer.

RL Commercial would like to thank Frank for the energy, commitment and expertise he brought to the sport and wishes him well for the future.

Slevin said: It has been a great honour and a privilege to have been the inaugural Chair of RL Commercial. The warmth of the Rugby League community has been profound and I have enjoyed every day of my time involved with this wonderful game.

“The sport has an exciting future ahead of it and I look forward to following that future with keen interest from the sidelines.”

Simon Johnson, RFL Chair, said: “Frank has thrown his heart and soul into the game over the last three years, helping RL Commercial find its feet after its inception in 2022.

“His leadership, integrity and commitment has helped lay the foundations for the growth of our sport in the future. We wish him and his family all the best and he will always be a welcome guest at our events.”