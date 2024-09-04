Rugby League fans express desire to see Super League expand with more teams

MORE than 90 percent of Rugby League fans want to see Super League expanded to contain more than the current number of teams.

That’s the result of last week’s League Express Readers’ Poll, which had over 500 respondents to the question ‘How many clubs would you ideally like to see in Super League?’

Only 6.15 percent want the competition to remain at twelve teams, while just 2.35 percent would like to see it reduced down to ten.

The majority – 59.31 percent – want Super League to be expanded to 14 teams, while a further 35.19 percent said they would like to see the top-flight have 16 teams.

Under the new grading system introduced by IMG, Super League will remain its current size until more than twelve clubs reach Grade A status.

Only when additional clubs meet the threshold of 15 points out of 20 under their scoring metrics will the competition expand.

