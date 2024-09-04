Super League referee appointments revealed including Wigan Warriors v Hull KR

JACK SMITH has been chosen to referee Friday’s crucial Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.
With the two teams level on points at the top of the table with three rounds remaining, the game will go a long way to determining who claims the League Leaders’ Shield.
Smith will be the main official at The Brick Community Stadium, with Ben Thaler taking on the responsibility of video referee.
Friday’s other matches will see Aaron Moore take charge of Castleford Tigers’ home clash with Leigh Leopards, and Tom Grant blowing the whistle for Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC.
Chris Kendall has been picked for Warrington Wolves’ clash with St Helens, while Salford Red Devils’ tie against Catalans Dragons will be officiated by Liam Moore.
Sunday’s only Super League match, between Huddersfield Giants and London Broncos, will be under the watch of James Vella.
Full list of referee appointments:
Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards
M Com: M. Hebblethwaite
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Sweet
Touch Judge 1: G. Jones
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: S. Williams
Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: L. Bland
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt
Wigan Warriors v Hull KR
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: J. Pemberton
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: M. Griffiths
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Warrington Wolves v St Helens
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: I. Arnold
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Huddersfield Giants v London Broncos
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: B. Worsley
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: M. Lynn
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt
