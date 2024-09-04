Super League referee appointments revealed including Wigan Warriors v Hull KR

JACK SMITH has been chosen to referee Friday’s crucial Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.

With the two teams level on points at the top of the table with three rounds remaining, the game will go a long way to determining who claims the League Leaders’ Shield.

Smith will be the main official at The Brick Community Stadium, with Ben Thaler taking on the responsibility of video referee.

Friday’s other matches will see Aaron Moore take charge of Castleford Tigers’ home clash with Leigh Leopards, and Tom Grant blowing the whistle for Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC.

Chris Kendall has been picked for Warrington Wolves’ clash with St Helens, while Salford Red Devils’ tie against Catalans Dragons will be officiated by Liam Moore.

Sunday’s only Super League match, between Huddersfield Giants and London Broncos, will be under the watch of James Vella.

Full list of referee appointments:

Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards

M Com: M. Hebblethwaite

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Sweet

Touch Judge 1: G. Jones

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: S. Williams

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: L. Bland

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: J. Pemberton

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: M. Griffiths

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Warrington Wolves v St Helens

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: I. Arnold

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Huddersfield Giants v London Broncos

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: B. Worsley

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: M. Lynn

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt

