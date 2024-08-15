Rugby league icon Garry Schofield predicts Super League Magic Weekend results

GARRY SCHOFIELD is happy to see St Helens planning to maintain their success of recent years.

SO St Helens have made their first new signing for 2025 in the shape of Tristan Sailor, the Brisbane back who can cover a number of positions.

He’s not a household name, and he hasn’t got a host of NRL games under his belt for either the Broncos or St George Illawarra, but it’s a start, and the rebuild is under way.

It needs to happen, because Saints have been huffing and puffing this season, and while they have maybe turned a corner with those successive wins over Hull FC and Salford, albeit the latter was on golden point, the fans won’t forget those five straight losses.

I think the key capture may already be in the bag, with Lee Briers, currently working with Sailor at Brisbane, strongly tipped to join the Saints coaching staff when he ends his Australian stay at the end of the season.

As I’ve been saying for a while, he’d be a cracking addition to any club, and hopefully he will work alongside Paul Wellens, who I think deserves longer in his role, and add some flair to the way Saints play, which is what the fans expect and demand.

Every great side breaks up – just look at my former club Leeds. Being the man who succeeds a really successful coach isn’t easy – just look at Manchester United.

There’s no doubt Saints have missed the guiding hand of James Roby, while Alex Walmsley’s absence through injury has been a real blow. He’s been so consistent for so long.

His return against Salford on Thursday will have been a big boost, and what a useful player to have around as the business end of the season approaches.

Of course he won’t go on forever, and neither will Jonny Lomax, and with Lewis Dodd heading to South Sydney, the halfback situation will have to be addressed, although the club will of course know that.

Tommy Makinson is also off, to Catalans, so there could be a number of new faces in the old red vee.

TALKING of Catalans, there’s been no shortage of activity on the signings front.

A couple of Kiwis, centre Reimis Smith from Melbourne, and winger Ben Lam, who has crossed codes from rugby union, are here already and Nick Cotric, Luke Keary, Elliott Whitehead, Tevita Pangai Jr and Ollie Partington are lined up for next year alongside Tommy Makinson.

That’s a fair old clutch of arrivals, as well as a sign that Bernard Guasch hasn’t lost his appetite for driving the Dragons forward.

There will be a fair turnover, because such as Tom Davies, Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken and Micky McIlorum are leaving.

Steve McNamara signed a contract extension earlier this year, so his lengthy reign as coach will continue, but he will want to, and be expected to, get far more consistency from his side.

After last season’s rise to the Grand Final, where they disappointingly fell flat against Wigan, there has been a fall, with some old failings coming back.

I think Sam Tomkins’ U-turn after retirement sums up a disjointed season, which has brought wins over Hull KR, St Helens, Salford and Warrington but defeats in successive away games at Castleford and London before Huddersfield were edged out on Friday.

Lam is an interesting addition, because not too many come across from rugby union these days, and he’s played at a high level, including for Samoa in the World Cup.

While I’d still like to see Catalans fielding more French players, I’ll be watching them with interest.

They face a tough one against Hull KR at Magic Weekend, and I reckon Rovers will win by 14. In the other Sunday games, I’m going Salford by ten against Leigh and Castleford by twelve against Huddersfield.

Leeds’ unexpected and very solid win over Wigan has added a fresh dimension to the Saturday schedule.

After the opener between Hull and London, who I’m backing to beat the Black and Whites by eight, I can see St Helens seeing off Wigan by ten before Warrington face Leeds.

I’d like to say the Rhinos will build on their performance against Wigan, but I’m going Warrington by 16.

