Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves stars tipped to be part of Western Bears franchise

THE Western Bears franchise is set to join the NRL competition in 2027, with current Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur expected to take the reins.

With Arthur set to pen a new deal with the Rhinos for 2025 and potentially 2026 as he prepares for the Bears franchise in 2027, Code Sports has outlined the new franchise’s potential line-up.

Of course, with a new franchise – as The Dolphins proved last season – players from all 17 NRL sides will come into focus, but so will Super League clubs.

And, Warrington Wolves livewire Matt Dufty and Leeds Rhinos centre Paul Momirovski are amongst those in conversations led by Code Sports.

On Dufty, the report says: “Off contract at the end of 2026, it is time for Dufty to make his NRL return.

“Since moving to the Super League, Dufty has been in fine form for Warrington, and with a few more years under his belt, he will bring valuable experience to the 18th franchise.”

For Momirovski: “Momirovski brings a wealth of experience and knows what it takes to reach the top,” the report says.

“A goal-kicking option as well, the Super League player has an arsenal of skills that could kick off the Bears’ new franchise.”

Of course, there is still a whole lot of rugby still to be played and decisions to be made before 2027, but it will be interesting to see who does come into focus for the Bears.

