Rugby league legend Garry Schofield questions Leeds Rhinos’ Brad Arthur appointment

GARRY SCHOFIELD questions whether Leeds Rhinos have made a wise move in agreeing a one-year extended contract with their current coach Brad Arthur.

I’m more than a little bit mystified about what’s going on at Leeds.

The Rhinos are keeping hold of Brad Arthur, but maybe only for another year.

Leeds have talked about his “unquestionable commitment” to the club, citing his willingness to fly over from Australia as soon as a contract, initially for the remainder of this season, was agreed back in early July.

But how else are you going to do a coaching job on the other side of the world – by Zoom?

Let’s face it, he was kicking his heels after being ditched by Parramatta Eels, and he’s hardly the first Australian to come over here.

So he’s agreed to stay for another year, but how do the fans know he’s not just waiting until another job in the NRL, perhaps at potential newcomers Perth Bears, comes up?

Ian Blease, a man I rate very highly, talks about the impact Arthur has already had at Headingley.

But usually, that’s seen in better results on a consistent basis, and with four defeats in seven since his appointment, that’s hardly been the case.

In the six completed seasons since winning the title on 2017 – an eighth in 14 years, such was their domination – Leeds have made only one Grand Final, haven’t finished higher than fifth, and have failed to even make the play-offs three times.

That could easily become four, because even though they beat Catalans on Friday, there’s plenty of work to be done to seal a top-six spot this time.

Leeds are nowhere near the level a club of their size and stature should be at.

It’s not going to be a quick fix either. A solid and structured long-term plan is needed.

Getting Blease from Salford was an encouraging start, but surely they can attract a quality coach who is willing to pledge more than a full season to the cause?

What happens of things go well next year and Arthur decides he doesn’t want to stick around? Then it’s back to square one and seeking someone new to take the reins.

