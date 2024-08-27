Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin wants to scrap refereeing gesture in rugby league

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin is known for his outspoken views on the world of rugby league.

This week on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast, Wilkin, fellow Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks and former Leeds Rhinos stalwart Jamie Peacock were discussing what they would ‘leave on the bench’ in rugby league – essentially, what they would get rid of in the sport.

Whilst Peacock called for less derby games in a bid to improve the quality and anticipation, Wilkin called for referees to stop gesturing players towards the tunnel when they get sinbinned or sent off.

Wilkin said: “Whenever there is a card in the game, whenever the referee gives a yellow or red card, why does he point to the tunnel?

“If he didn’t point to the tunnel, what would happen? Would it be chaos? Would the sent off player walk off round the corner or walk out the ground?

“He is pointing to the tunnel, they know where they are going. If they are going to have fun with it, point somewhere else.”

