Rugby league player dies in quad-bike accident, aged 32

Former Samoa international Masada Iosefa has tragically died following a quad-bike accident.

Iosefa, who played for Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers during his NRL career, suffered fatal injuries after a crash in Northern Territory, a day before his 33rd birthday.

The hooker appeared 43 times for the Panthers and 12 times for the Tigers.

Frank Pritchard, the former Hull FC player and team-mate with Samoa was among those who paid tribute.

“Words can’t describe how I’m feeling right now,” he said.

“Tough as nails, always went hard without any preservation for his body. Never took a step back to any situation.

“Always had my back from the get go. My lil uso May you fly high now n kick it till we meet again. #Maz Love you USO.”