Rugby league player handed 20-year ban after allegedly striking a match official

A rugby league player in France has been handed a 20-year ban after allegedly striking a match official.

In an under-19s clash between Racing Club de Saint-Gaudens and Limoux on December 15, it is claimed that the Saint-Gaudens player allegedly punched an official before allegedly following the match officials into the changing rooms where the assault continued.

The player has not been named in French reports, but he is just 17 years of age.

Following the incident, a delegation of French rugby league referees released a statement about the rising abuse – both physical and verbal – aimed at match officials: “Like you, they are human, and they can sometimes make mistakes.

“Today, the observation is clear. Whatever the match, whatever the championship or the category, the refereeing body is the constant target of multiple attacks. From insults to threats to obscene gestures, every referee has already experienced this horrible situation.

“Their authors, coaches, supporters, players or managers sometimes forget the values ​​of our sport. Recently, physical attacks against us have multiplied. A young referee was again attacked in the face recently.”