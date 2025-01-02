Predicting Super League, Challenge Cup and League Leaders Shield winners for the 2025 season

THE 2025 Super League and Challenge Cup campaigns are just around the corner and people throughout the rugby league fraternity are making their predictions.

Up first is the League Leaders’ Shield prediction for 2025.

League Leaders’ Shield

The prize for the most consistent team in Super League should arguably be celebrated more than what it currently is, but that is an argument for another day. Going into the 2025 season, one team stands out yet again as the front-runner for finishing top and that is Wigan Warriors. Matt Peet may have lost Matt Cooper to retirement, but the squad is pretty much the exact same as 2024 – when they finished first. The set-up at The Brick Community Stadium is a strong and Peet, alongside assistants Tommy Leuluai and Sean O’Loughlin, has fostered enough camaraderie and determination within the Wigan group to ensure top spot is definitely within their reach once more in 2025.

Verdict: Wigan Warriors

Super League Grand Final

You could write the above in here as well, because Wigan Warriors once more look like the team to overcome if anyone else is to lift the Super League Grand Final trophy at Old Trafford in October. Matt Peet’s men never really looked like losing against Hull KR in last year’s showpiece event and with a hardened line-up and even more trophy-winning experience under their belts, don’t back against Wigan repeating the Grand Final feat in 2025 either. People have spoken of Wigan creating a dynasty under Peet, and the Warriors look a class above.

Verdict: Wigan Warriors

Challenge Cup

Rugby league’s most prestigious competition starts this weekend as the first round of the Challenge Cup kicks off. Super League sides will enter the tournament a round earlier in 2025 and if drawn against lower league opposition, will face a potential trips to lower league sides or even amateur clubs. Wigan Warriors once more won the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2024, but there could well be a different name on the trophy come 2025. Hull KR made it all the way to the Super League Grand Final last season, but fell just short against Wigan. Now, they look well-placed to bring the Challenge Cup back to Craven Park after going down in Golden Point in 2023 to the Leigh Leopards.

Verdict: Hull KR