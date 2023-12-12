Rugby league player suspended for 18 months for using banned asthma treatment

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) today confirmed that Rugby League player Charley Bodman has been banned from all sport for a period of 18 months following Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) for the Presence and Use of a Prohibited Substance.

On 25 April 2023, UKAD collected an Out-of-Competition urine Sample from Mr Bodman at a Cornwall RLFC training session. Analysis of Mr Bodman’s urine Sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for terbutaline.

Terbutaline is listed under S3 of WADA’s 2023 Prohibited List as a beta-2-agonist and is prohibited at all times.

On 26 May 2023, UKAD notified Mr Bodman that he may have committed ADRVs pursuant to Article 2.1 (Presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers in an Athlete’s Sample) and 2.2 (Use or Attempted Use of a Prohibited Substance or Prohibited Method) of the 2021 UK Anti-Doping Rules (ADR), and provisionally suspended him.

Mr Bodman responded to UKAD’s Notice letter, explaining that he had been prescribed the Prohibited Substance, terbutaline, to treat asthma. As an athlete on the National TUE Pool, Mr Bodman is required to apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption in advance of taking terbutaline.

Mr Bodman did apply retroactively for a TUE, but the application was denied by UKAD’s independent TUE Fairness Review Panel. The Panel concluded that Mr Bodman had neglected his anti-doping duties by not applying for a TUE in advance of taking his prescribed medication.

As a result of the decision, Mr Bodman did not possess a valid and applicable TUE for terbutaline at the time his sample was collected. Mr Bodman was therefore charged by UKAD with both ADRVs on 8 September 2023.

The player’s legal representatives responded to both charges admitting the violations but submitting that they were not ‘intentional’ within the meaning attributed to that term by ADR Article 10.2.3. His representatives also submitted that Mr Bodman bore no Significant Fault or Negligence in this matter, and was entitled to a reduction to the otherwise applicable (2) year period of Ineligibility in accordance with ADR Article 10.6.1(b).

UKAD considered Mr Bodman’s evidence and submissions and does not assert that the ADRVs were ‘intentional’. UKAD also considers that Mr Bodman has established that he bore No Significant Fault or Negligence such that he is entitled to a reduction of six months, leaving him with a ban of 18 months.

Mr Bodman’s period of Ineligibility is deemed to have commenced on 26 May 2023 and will expire at midnight on 25 November 2024.

Speaking on the case, UKAD Director of Operations, Hamish Coffey said:

“Medications prescribed by a doctor or bought over the counter may contain prohibited substances. It is an athlete’s responsibility to check their medication before using it, even if they have used it before.

“It is also imperative that athletes check whether they are included in UKAD’s National TUE Pool and to understand that, if they are, they are required to apply for a TUE in advance of using medication that contains a Prohibited Substance.”

The Rugby Football League added, “The RFL supports UKAD in its testing programme of players at all levels of the sport, in and out of competition. Players are responsible for checking the contents of any medication before use.

“The RFL works with RL Cares, the sport’s independent charity, to ensure support is available for players in cases such as this.”

UKAD’s Medicine and TUE Hub has information online for all athletes on how to check the anti-doping status of their medication. Athletes can also check whether they are included in the National TUE Pool. Visit UKAD’s Search Check Apply campaign for more information, including how and when to apply for a TUE.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.