Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow shares health latest after four years with MND

LEEDS RHINOS legend Rob Burrow has shared a message on social media, four years after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

The former England and Great Britain halfback has captured the hearts of not just the rugby league fraternity but the British public after battling against MND in inspirational fashion.

Burrow was diagnosed with the disease back in November 2019 and has been at the forefront of the campaign ever since to raise money and awareness into research to find a cure.

Now the 41-year-old has shared a typical inspirational post on social media page, X, stating: “Four years ago today I had one to two years to live and I got my got my diagnosis? I feel fine? Here is to the next four years – x”

That message has gained incredible traction on X with over 6,500 likes being accrued at the time that this article was created.

Burrow spent his entire playing career with Super League side Leeds from 2001 to 2017, registering 493 appearances and scoring 198 tries and 157 goals.

The diminutive playmaker won eight Super League titles with the Rhinos as well as two Challenge Cups.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.