Rugby league readers vote for they who think should be appointed as Leeds Rhinos head coach from 2025

RUGBY LEAGUE readers have been voting for who they think should take over the reins at Headingley as Leeds Rhinos head coach from 2025.

Of course, as things stand, former Parramatta Eels boss Brad Arthur is currently on a short-term deal until the end of the 2024 Super League season.

And, although Arthur has not ruled out potentially staying longer, it does not look as though the veteran NRL boss will stick around next season.

As such, Leeds – and new sporting director Ian Blease in particular – will need to get on the hunt for a new permanent head coach for next season.

League Express readers were asked “who should Leeds Rhinos appoint as their head coach from 2025?”

Current Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley came out on top, with Brisbane Broncos assistant Lee Briers coming in second.

Briers, however, is widely expected to join St Helens for next season and be understudy to current under fire boss Paul Wellens.

Arthur himself finished in third in the poll, with sacked Huddersfield Giants’ number one Ian Watson not far behind.

Last in the list was former Rhinos head coach Brian McDermott, who is currently with the Newcastle Knights as number two to Adam O’Brien.

List in full:

Paul Rowley – 26.54%

Lee Briers – 20.09%

Brad Arthur – 19.48%

Ian Watson – 17.21%

Brian McDermott – 16.68%

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast