Four potential Super League destinations for Leeds Rhinos star Rhyse Martin

LEEDS RHINOS today confirmed that Rhyse Martin will leave the Super League club for ‘another opportunity’ at the end of the 2024 season.

Now, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive about where Martin’s next destination could be.

Here are four potential destinations for the Papua New Guinea international.

Leigh Leopards

The Leopards have been in the hunt for Rhyse Martin for a number of months, with both Love Rugby League and Rugby League Live detailing their interest in the second-rower. With the likes of John Asiata, Tom Amone and Kai O’Donnell all leaving the Leigh Sports Village, there is more than enough room on the salary cap and quota to bring in Martin. Being a PNG international like Lachlan Lam and Edwin Ipape would also make it easy to settle in at Leigh.

Warrington Wolves

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Rhyse Martin link up with Warrington, either, given the Cheshire club’s spending prowess and the good feel around the Halliwell Jones Stadium as things stand. New head coach Sam Burgess has made the Wolves into a real fighting force with a great team spirit that has transcended along the terraces. Every potential signing knows the pull of Burgess, and Josh Drinkwater is leaving the club at the end of the season, leaving a quota spot empty.

Hull KR

Rugby League Live yesterday reported that Rhyse Martin had chosen to sign with Hull KR, and, though this has yet to be confirmed or otherwise, it is a move that does make sense. The Robins will have a quota spot free for 2025 given the eventual release of hooker Matt Parcell, but it is a surprise given the wealth of pack options Rovers currently have Kelepi Tanginoa, Joe Batchelor, Matty Storton and Dean Hadley able to deputise in the back-row, though Storton has been linked with a move to Wakefield Trinity.

Catalans Dragons

The release of Jayden Nikorima and Siosiua Taukeiaho as well as the de-registering of Manu Ma’u means that the Catalans Dragons have a lot of salary cap quota space to work with for 2025. Bringing in Rhyse Martin would bolster the French side’s pack, although the Dragons do currently have Bayley Sironen and Tariq Sims in place in the second-row. Martin would improve any side – and he would certainly add to Catalans.

