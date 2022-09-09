Rugby League to play on this weekend following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Rugby League will continue to be played this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The UK has entered a period of mourning following the passing of the monarch of 70 years on Thursday, at the age of 96.

The RFL say that all scheduled matches will still take place over the weekend, with the game to pay its respects.

A period of silence and, where possible, the playing of the national anthem will precede matches, while players and match officials will be asked to wear black armbands.

The Super League play-off match between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils has been confirmed as going ahead on Saturday.

Super League said in a statement: “Following the publication of the National Mourning Guidance, and consultation with Government, other sports and Rugby League stakeholders including clubs and broadcasters, Super League can confirm that the Betfred Super League Eliminator between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils will be played as scheduled on Saturday 10 September (kick off 1pm).”

The final round of Championship matches, as well as League One play-off ties, will also go ahead, as well as women’s, youth and grassroots games.

The only match postponed is Friday’s Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams, while the Super League play-off between Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos on the same night was already confirmed to still be going ahead in Perpignan.

The RFL said: “This has been a difficult decision – we have taken into account the desire expressed by players and clubs at community level to come together to share their grief, and to celebrate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a former Patron of the Rugby Football League.”

The decision to press ahead with fixtures came after the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport advised governing bodies, including the RFL, on Friday morning that there was “no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures”.

However, many sports have decided to do so, with no football fixtures going ahead this weekend while a number of other sporting events have been postponed.