Rugby League World: Best in show

The new issue of Rugby League World magazine is out today (Fri 20th Dec). As 2019 draws to a close, we pick out Super League’s Top 20 stars of the year plus we unveil our annual World XIII and World Ratings. After a torrid time on tour, will any of Great Britain’s players have made the cut? As our ratings are based on domestic and international performances, anything is possible, so grab a copy of the mag to find out who’s in and who’s out.

We also count down the Top 10 standout players in the Women’s Super League.

Much travelled Maltese international Jarrod Sammut steps up to take on your questions in our latest Quickfire Q & A, and new Hull Kingston Rovers recruit Shaun Kenny-Dowall talks to us about what he wants to achieve in Super League.

Have you ever wondered how the fixture list is compiled? It’s a complicated jigsaw puzzle, fitting all the pieces together and aiming to keeping everyone happy, from the clubs, the fans and the broadcasters. So how is it done? We chat to the man in charge of the data-crunching to find out.

Brothers Darcy and Joey Lussick will be taking the sibling rivalry onto the field next season as they square up against each other in Super League for Toronto and Salford. We ask them who is going to come out on top!

In the Championship, we catch up with former North Wales Crusader Kenny Baker who is aiming high with Widnes Vikings, and in League 1, former Castleford and Bradford star Jake Webster tells us about his plans to revive Cougarmania in Keighley.

On the international scene, Papua New Guinea star Luke Page talks about the impact of the victory over Great Britain and his passion for the Kumuls, and Matt Gardner reveals how the Brazilian women’s team has made it into the 2021 Rugby League World Cup finals.

Our Time Machine travels back to appreciate the career of the late, great Clive Sullivan and we celebrate the life of French Rugby League legend Jacques Merquey who recently turned 90 years old.

On the lighter side, we pick out 10 perfect Rugby League gifts for Christmas.

It’s a cracker of an issue with plenty to keep you entertained all through the festive season!

In shops across the UK from Fri 2oth Dec, click here to find your nearest local stockist (UK/Ireland only)

Or download the digital edition at www.totalrl.com/rlw

Also available by post and on subscription worldwide from www.totalrl.com/shop