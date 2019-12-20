£70,000 raised in 24 hours for Rob Burrow

Over £70,000 has been raised for Rob Burrow in the 24 hours following his announcement that he has Motor Neurone Disease.

The Leeds Rhinos legend revealed the devastating news on Thursday, adding that a 10 year lifespan is ‘unrealistic’.

Tributes and messages of support have come in their thousands, as have donations, with over 3,000 people supporting the official fundraising page launched by the Rhinos.

MND affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is no known cure.

Today has been a big day for me and my family but I would like you all to know I have read every message and post. I can’t explain how overwhelmed I am at the reaction I have had from people throughout our amazing sport.

Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart! — Rob Burrow (@Rob7Burrow) December 19, 2019

Speaking yesterday, Burrow said: “I am fine with dying it’s not being able to watch your kids grow up, so if there’s ever an incentive to be around for a while, I’ve got it.

“It is a challenge and I am not going to lie down – I didn’t do it in rugby and I’m not going to start now.

“I’ll always remain positive and with the support I’ve got around me how can I not be?”