Rugby League World Cup officials apologise for ticketing issue at St Helens for Tonga and PNG clash

LAST night, Tonga took on Papua New Guinea in an incredibly entertaining affair that was only ended as a contest with a last-minute Tongan try.

That saw Siosiua Taukeiaho put through a delicate grubber for Keaon Koloamatangi to dot down, with a crowd of 10,000 watching the game at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium.

However, it was noticed during the game that there was a large block of empty seats in one corner of the ground which fans were quick to notice.

Now, the Rugby League World Cup Twitter account has taken to Twitter to explain the issue.

The RLWC2021 Twitter account also apologised for a ticketing issue at last night’s game, tweeting: “We’re aware that a block of £25 tickets were marked as sold out for last night’s fixture. This area was blocked off as a broadcasting platform which unfortunately was not used. It will however be used in Game 2 on Monday evening.

“We’d like to apologise to fans and ask anyone who was impacted to get in touch with enquiries@rlwc2021.com”