I’m a prisoner in my own body’ – Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow gives harrowing account of MND struggle 

ROB Burrow: Living with MND aired last night on BBC Two, giving an insight into the Leeds Rhinos legend’s fight against the harrowing disease.

And it’s fair to say it was a heartbreaking account from Rob and his family as well as friend Kevin Sinfield.

On the field, Burrow was known as one that fought well above his weight, his diminutive figure not holding him back. Incredibly, he helped Leeds to eight Super League titles and also won three League Leaders’ Shields, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups.

Now it’s off the field where Burrow is facing his biggest challenge, having been diagnosed with the terrible MND back in late 2019.

The incredible inspiration, Burrow spoke honestly about his day-to-day life in the BBC documentary as well as the future.

“I’m not giving in until my last breath. I’ve got too many reasons to live,” Burrow said.

“I’m a prisoner in my own body, the lights are on but no one is home. I can’t move my body.

“But I could not be any prouder of my kids. I love my wife and kids more than anything and that will make me more determined than ever to stay alive.

“It kills me seeing Lindsay juggling everything because I was a hands-on dad. It kills me to see her doing it on her own. I think I would have broken down if it was me but Lindsay has so much patience.

“I could not ask of a better wife than Lindsay. I did not think she signed up to me to look after me so soon. She is my superhero and I would not be alive without her.”

Burrow was also keen to point out the advantages of going swimming which was shown in the documentary.

“I love going swimming I find it easier to walk in pool and its easier on my joints which are stiff from lack of movement.”