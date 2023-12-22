Rugby league world mourns death of 42-year-old former NRL star Carl Webb after battle with MND

THE rugby league world is in mourning following the death of 42-year-old former NRL star Carl Webb.

Webb was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in March 2020 and went on to set up the Carl Webb Foundation that year to raise awareness and funds for those suffering with MND.

Tributes have flooded in for the Australian, who played 66 games for Brisbane Broncos, 115 for North Queensland Cowboys and six for Parramatta Eels before Webb hung up his boots at the end of 2011.

Webb also earned 12 State of Origin caps for Queensland and one cap for Australia against New Zealand in 2008.

“Anyone who has come across Carl’s battle will have been touched by his bravery,” said ARLC chairman Peter V’landys.

“He was a fearsome player and competitor and one of the toughest forwards to play in his era. He had a physical presence and aggression which was unmatched.

“He showed every bit of that toughness following his diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease.

“Carl was a key part of some exceptional teams at Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys and as a result was able to represent Queensland on 12 occasions, while also being selected for Australia in the Centenary Test in 2008.

“Carl also represented the Indigenous All Stars – forever being part of history by playing in the first match in 2010.

“On behalf of the Commission, I extend my condolences to Carl’s family, friends, and all those who played with and knew him.”

