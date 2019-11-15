Rugby stars contact Sonny Bill Williams about potential Toronto move

Sonny Bill Williams says he has been inundated with enquiries from friends across the rugby world enquiring about Toronto Wolfpack.

Williams was unveiled at a packed-out press conference on Thursday as the Wolfpack set their stall out to the rest of the rugby world.

They have already caught the attention of players across both codes, with names spreading from Manu Tuilagi to Semi Radradra being mentioned as potential recruits in the future.

When asked if he’d had peers contact him about potentially joining the Wolfpack, the 34-year-old said: “A few actually.

“I probably won’t (name names) because I’ll get into trouble, but if we do sign some big players to come over, rugby players or whatever, I hope we do because it would be better for us and the club. Time will tell, but we’ll have to go and speak to the big boss man and see what’s in store, but it’s exciting times.”