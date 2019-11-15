Four clubs combine for double-doubleheader in 2020

Leeds Rhinos, Catalans Dragons, London Broncos and Toulouse Olympique will join forces for two doubleheaders in 2020.

The first will take place at Ernest-Wallon Stadium, Toulouse, on May 30 before the four teams get together on August 7th for a second joint event at Headingley.

Toulouse and London will not participate at Summer Bash as a result of the first event, though the French club haven’t been handed an advantage, as they have surrendered home advantage in the regular fixture with the Broncos to play at Headingley instead.

Bernard Guasch, Catalans Dragons chairman, said: “I would like to thank the RFL, the London Broncos and the Leeds Rhinos for helping us to make this event happen.

“Once again, our club will make history in the competition with this great concept. It will be one of the highlights of the 2020 Super League season. Toulouse is a famous city of Rugby and we are delighted to play again in the Stadium of the last Rugby Union Top 14 Champions.

“I would also like to thank TO XIII Chairman Bernard Sarrazain and Stade Toulousain Chairman Didier Lacroix for their involvement in the event. We will offer a great experience to all the Rugby fans in Toulouse in May and then in Leeds in August.”

Bernard Sarrazain, Toulouse Olympique chairman, added: “This doubleheader in Toulouse will surely be one of the highlights of our season. We are delighted to welcome our Catalan friends again at Ernest-Wallon. With our clash against London, just relegated from Super League, followed by the game between Catalans and Leeds, it will be a great Rugby League party.

“And of course, we look forward to coming back to Headingley. The Rhinos and their fans gave us a great welcome in 2018 and we keep a fantastic souvenir of this game. To play again in this Rugby League emblematic stadium, especially in another Double Header, is a great prospect for us.”